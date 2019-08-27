Top member of JMB held from Gaya: Kolkata STF

A wanted member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police from Buniyadur in Gaya district of Bihar, a senior police officer said in Kolkata.

Police identified the JMB member as 30-year-old Ejaz Ahmad, who, they said, is the main recruiter of the terror outfit in India. “Today, a team of STF Kolkata Police arrested Ejaz Ahmad from Gaya in Bihar. He is the topmost Indian functionary and main recruiter of the JMB,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (STF) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said.

According to police, Ahmad, a resident of Panrui in Birbhum district of West Bengal, joined the JMB in 2008. “He has been an active member of the banned outfit for over 10 years and was in touch with big names linked to the outfit. He was constantly in touch with Salauddin Salahein and Kauser, one of the key accused in the 2014 Khagragarh blast in Burdwan district, during all these years and is wanted in many cases,” said a senior officer.

Kausar, alias Boma Mizan, was arrested earlier this month from Bengaluru by the National Investigating Agency. Police said that Ahmad had been living in Pathan Toli area of Manpur in Gaya for the last six months, and posed as a hawker selling clothes to evade arrest.

Ahmad has been brought to Kolkata after the STF got his transit remand from a Gaya court. He has been booked under IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 130 (any person who knowingly aids or assists a state prisoner or prisoner of war to escape from lawful custody or harbours such a prisoner) and under various section of the Explosive Substances Act. According to STF officials, JMB terror module is spread across Burdwan, Nadia and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal. The accidental blast in a house in Burdwan’s Khagragarh had blown the lid off the module.

Last month, the STF had arrested another suspected member of the JMB — Abdul Rahim of Dhuliyan in Murshidabad.