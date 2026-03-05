Tollywood actress, former top cop, legal icon and party old-timer: TMC, BJP picks file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

The stage is set for Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal with five candidates—four from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one from the BJP—filing their nominations at the Assembly on Thursday.

With five seats vacant and the TMC holding a commanding majority in the 294-member Assembly, the ruling party is poised to secure four seats, while the BJP is expected to win the fifth.

The TMC has fielded a team that combines legal expertise, administrative experience, and stardom. Its candidates are Menaka Guruswamy, a senior Supreme Court advocate known for her legal battles for LGBTQ+ rights; Rajeev Kumar, a former West Bengal DGP and former Kolkata police commissioner; Koel Mallick, a veteran superstar of Bengali cinema with a career spanning over two decades; and Babul Supriyo, a state minister and former Union minister.