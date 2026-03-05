Tollywood actress, former top cop, legal icon and party old-timer: TMC, BJP picks file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

The stage is set for Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal with five candidates—four from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one from the BJP—filing their nominations at the Assembly on Thursday.
With five seats vacant and the TMC holding a commanding majority in the 294-member Assembly, the ruling party is poised to secure four seats, while the BJP is expected to win the fifth.
The TMC has fielded a team that combines legal expertise, administrative experience, and stardom. Its candidates are Menaka Guruswamy, a senior Supreme Court advocate known for her legal battles for LGBTQ+ rights; Rajeev Kumar, a former West Bengal DGP and former Kolkata police commissioner; Koel Mallick, a veteran superstar of Bengali cinema with a career spanning over two decades; and Babul Supriyo, a state minister and former Union minister.
Upon filing her papers, Menaka Guruswamy expressed her gratitude. “I feel deeply moved and honoured,” she said. Asked about her legislative priorities, she said, “It’s too early. I have only just come to file my nomination today.”
Former top cop Rajeev Kumar, who has previously been at the centre of a high-profile jurisdictional tug-of-war between state and central agencies, quoted Mother Teresa. “I know God will not give me anything I can’t handle. I just wish that He didn’t trust me so much.”
Actress Koel Mallick made her first visit to the Assembly, accompanied by her husband Nispal Singh Rane. “The journey has just begun. It is an entirely new experience, and it feels wonderful,” she said. “My career has spanned almost 22 years, and I have always received the people’s blessings. I hope to continue receiving their love in the days ahead.”
Babul Supriyo was seen in a celebratory mood, distributing and enjoying sweets during the nomination filing process.
From the BJP, Rahul Sinha arrived at the Assembly to file his nomination alongside party colleague Samik Bhattacharya. Sinha signalled a traditional tone for his candidacy, wearing a ceremonial uttariya (scarf) from Banke Bihari.
The TMC released a statement via X praising their diverse lineup. “Each of them brings a wealth of experience, conviction, and commitment to public service. Their journeys reflect a shared dedication to strengthening democratic values and amplifying the voices of the people… May they continue to serve with integrity, courage, and purpose,” it read.
Of the five outgoing seats, four were previously held by the TMC, making this election a critical moment for the party to maintain its influence in the Upper House of Parliament.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More