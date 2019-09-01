2014 Burdwan blast case: Told them to plead guilty to avoid 15 years of trial, says lawyer of Burdwan convicts

The 19 people, who were sentenced to varying jail terms in the 2014 Burdwan blast case on Friday, were convinced by their lawyer to plead guilty to avoid languishing in prison for 15 years or more during the course of trial. The lawyer had successfully convinced one of the accused, who in turn persuaded the 18 others, to plead guilty.

Advertising

The Indian Express spoke to Md Shahjahan Hossain, who was the advocate for the 19 convicts, who out of a total 31 accused in the case, had admitted to their guilt before the special NIA court in Kolkata. The blast had taken place in a house at Khagragarh in Burdwan district on October 2, 2014.

“For three months, I was trying to convince them. I was able to persuade Amjad Sheikh, one of the accused, that like any other case of this nature the trial would go on for years. May be for 15 to 20 years. Already they had been behind the bars for the last five years. Amjad understood and later, we were able to convince the others,” said Hossain, 40, who has been working as an advocate for 17 years.

“There are over 700 witnesses and over 1,000 material evidence. Out of this, only 11 witnesses had been produced in the court in the last five years. The NIA submitted five supplementary chargesheets in the case. Over the years, arrests were made by NIA and fresh chargesheet filed. I told them that the trial is expected to go on for years. With serious charges slapped against them, including sedition, UAPA sections and sections of Explosive Act, they would have never got bail,” said Hossain.

Advertising

“There were precedence too. The accused in the Bangalore blast (Chinnaswamy Stadium bomb blast case) two ISIS men in Delhi pleaded guilty and were convicted. I asked them to consider pleading guilty, and join the mainstream society after serving the sentence given by court. They finally agreed. Two women accused were living in the jail with their children,” said Hossain.

Hossain took over the case in 2015, after Bandi Mukti Committee, a human rights organisation, approached him. His fees were also paid by the organisation.

A special NIA court in Kolkata on Friday sentenced 19 people, who were convicted on Wednesday in the blast case, to jail. The quantum of punishment was announced on Friday, with four Bangladeshi nationals convicted with maximum punishment of 10-year imprisonment.

The 2014 Burdwan blast gained significance since it blew off the lid of a flourishing network of terror elements belonging to the banned Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Bengal, especially in the districts of Burdwan, Birbhum and Nadia.

On October 2, 2014 while Durga Puja celebrations were on in Bengal, an IED explosion at a two-storey house at Khagragarh killed two persons, exposing a network of Bangladeshi jihadi elements running an arms and explosive factory in the state.

The NIA took charge of the investigation in 2014 and submitted the first chargesheet in March 2015, mentioning a conspiracy to overthrow the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh through violent terrorist acts and replace it with a Sharia-based Islamic rule.