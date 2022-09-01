scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Told chief secretary to investigate if I grabbed land, says Mamata Banerjee

"If there is a single allegation against any member of my family of illegally occupying land or property, then that member of my family will be answerable,” the chief minister said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat. (Express photo)

Two days after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a probe into the assets of the brothers of Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said that she has ordered Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi to probe whether she had encroached upon any government property or land, or helped someone in her family in doing so.

“I have asked the state chief secretary to conduct an independent investigation. If there is a single allegation against any member of my family of illegally occupying land or property, then that member of my family will be answerable,” the chief minister told mediapersons after holding a high-level meeting of senior officials and ministers at the secretariat.

The secretary of the state land department was also present in the meeting, sources said.

“If you (chief secretary) investigate, and find that any such land or property has been encroached upon, or I have helped someone to do so, then immediately investigate and demolish it (the illegal structure) with a bulldozer. You don’t need my permission for it,” she added.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:58:10 am
