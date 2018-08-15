To tackle water crisis, Rs 750 crore proposal sent to govt: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration

Executive engineer, GTA PHE department, N K Sharma said the water supply was last augmented in Darjeeling town in 1960. (File) Executive engineer, GTA PHE department, N K Sharma said the water supply was last augmented in Darjeeling town in 1960. (File)

In a major push to solve the water crisis in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has submitted a Rs 750-crore proposal to augment water supply in these areas to the state government. “We sent the proposal around two weeks ago and are awaiting a response from the state government. The last time the chief minister was here, we had detailed discussions regarding the need for development in the Hills and she had assured us that certain projects will be taken up on priority. The districts in the Darjeeling hills face a major water shortage, especially due to the influx of tourists, and this needs to be addressed urgently,” said GTA vice-chairman Anit Thapa, who oversaw the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

One of the projects envisaged in the DPR is the Srikhola project, in which water is to be tapped from the Srikhola river, which lies at a higher altitude than Darjeeling town, and brought down to the town and two large villages en route. The project is to cost Rs 105 crore.

“The water will be brought down by gravity. So all that needs to be done is laying of a pipeline. This will be a 107-km pipeline all the way down to Darjeeling town. The cost is only initial, during construction. Once completed, the project will have no cost barring annual maintenance of the pipeline,” said executive engineer, GTA PHE department, N K Sharma.

Sharma said the water supply was last augmented in Darjeeling town in 1960. “The water distribution that exists caters to 3,000 homes. Whereas it needs to cater 30,000 homes,” said Sharma, adding 5,000 homes receive piped water in Darjeeling out of 25,000. “The rest either get water from nearby springs or buy water from water tankers. These homes, which don’t fall under the distribution system, receive municipal water once a week. The same is the case with most hotels which have cropped up in the past few years,” he added.

The engineer pointed out that while Balasan water scheme exists, by which water is pumped up to the town from Silchar Lake to a height of 1,750 meters, this scheme is not meant to be used through the year. “Receiving water from Balasan is very costly due to the electricity consumption – it costs us Rs 10 crore annually to run… Once Srikhola is sanctioned and starts, dependence on Balasan will reduce entirely and we will save Rs 10 crore. Srikhola is slotted to supply two million gallons of water a day to Darjeeling town,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Rs 144-crore project in Kurseong proposes to redesign the water distribution system. Like Darjeeling, the last time a water distribution system was planned for Kurseong was in 1961, to cater to a population of 6,000 homes. Presently, Kurseong has a population of 47,000 with an additional floating population of 15,000.

“… in Kurseong we have proposed the construction of three more water storage reservoirs — there is presently only one. This scheme should take care of Kurseong’s needs for the next 25 years,” said Sharma. Two other proposed projects are the Sorini water scheme to cover 12 villages in Mirik and the Teendhara scheme to cover nine villages in Teendhara, Kurseong.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App