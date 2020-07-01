Bengal: To spread awareness, govt plans Covid chapter in textbooks

The school committee is planning to introduce this subject from Class I to Class XII. “For this, we have to work out and prepare separate chapters for each class,” said Majumder. (File) The school committee is planning to introduce this subject from Class I to Class XII. “For this, we have to work out and prepare separate chapters for each class,” said Majumder. (File)

To make students aware of Covid-19, the West Bengal State Education Department is planning to introduce a chapter on coronavirus in school curriculum from 2021. The state syllabus committee has already started a discussion on this issue and is likely to introduce it in mid-August, when schools are expected to reopen.

Syllabus committee chairman Aveek Majumder said, “We think that even if the lockdown is lifted, restrictions will continue in our normal life. So, we have to make students aware of how to fight against Covid-19, abide by social distancing norms, wear masks and maintain hygiene to fight against this disease.”

The school committee is planning to introduce this subject from Class I to Class XII. “For this, we have to work out and prepare separate chapters for each class,” said Majumder.

He added that the Education Department had also planned to introduce coronavirus under the topic of virus in Life Science books in higher classes.

“To prepare proper content, we have to consult epidemiologist, eminent doctors, scientists and other specialists,” he said.

