To mark I-Day, SFI plans rallies to mobilise cadres

Commemorating the 75th year of Independence, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday announced a series of marches, events and seminars starting August 19 and would culminate into an All-India Students Jatha (long march) at College Street here on September 2.

Srijan Bhattacharya, SFI’s West Bengal State Secretary, said, “An All-India Students Jatha (long march) will commence on September 2. Before that there will be two rallies starting from Howrah and Sealdah stations.”

The aim is to amass one crore students from all over West Bengal, Bihar and the Northeast units of the SFI, he said.

‘Shiksha Bachao (Save Education)’, ‘Samvidhan Bachao (Save Constitution)’ and ‘Desh Bachao (Save the Country)’ would be the slogans for the marches and events, said SFI functionaries. “We envision an alternate education system where there will be a democracy and a greater sense of equality,” says Bhattacharya.

Dipshita Dhar, SFI’s all-India joint secretary, said, “We have to see beyond the hypocrisy of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ as the same national flag was upheld during student marches and was taken down along with the students.”

Pratikur Rahman, president of SFI (West Bengal), said, “We are with the SSC protesters. We want to see money being returned to the system.”

A new logo and posters for the All India Jatha were also unveiled at the event.