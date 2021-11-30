To induct leaders from outside Bengal in top panel, TMC to amend its rules

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) aims to increase its footprint at the national level, the party on Monday said it would change its constitution and reconstitute its working committee to induct more members from outside West Bengal. However, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will have the “last word” regarding both these moves, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said.

“The working committee of the party, which met today, gave veto power to our leader Mamata Banerjee. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that our leader Mamata Banerjee is the last word,” said O’Brien, who is also TMC spokesperson.

The party also decided that its next working committee meeting will be held in New Delhi. However, the date of the meeting will be finalised later, party sources said.