To fight coronavirus, West Bengal govt unveils helpline, directs hospitals to set up isolation wards

A DAY after one positive case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala, the West Bengal government launched a helpline and directed hospitals, especially Beleghata ID Hospital and Uttarbanga Medical College & Hospital, to set up isolation wards for suspected cases.

According to the state health department, anyone can call this number to get information on possible preventive measures as well as the necessary steps to be taken if it is suspected that he or she may have contracted coronavirus.

On January 30, Cabinet secretary to the health ministry conducted a video conference with all chief secretaries of the states and UTs. It was decided that from Saturday, Beleghata ID hospital will set up start a test laboratory for coronavirus. The Centre will also set up such temporary labs in five places, sources said. No positive case of coronavirus has been detected in the state so far. In Kolkata, two persons tested negative.

However, the state government is taking no chances and has stepped up vigil at all incoming points to the state. After one positive case was detected in Nepal, the West Bengal government started checkposts at three places on the Darjeeling Nepal Border.

