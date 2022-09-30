To enable smooth visit for people with disabilities, pandals transform

Do puja pandals in your vicinity have a ramp for giving easy access to the people on wheelchairs? Is there a volunteer to explain themes to visually impaired people?

There are a few Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata with such facilities making it disabled-friendly. This year, at least three puja committees — Durgotsab Committee, S B Park and Young Boys Club (Near Chitpur Crossing) — have launched Braille Display Stands for visually impaired devotees.

Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee joint secretary Sayan Deb Chatterjee said, “We decided to devote ourselves to support a unique fight for humanity, right and equality reflecting our social commitment. It’s time for festive celebrations with Braille Display Stand for visually impaired people. It’s a journey with a cordial promise to make a better society.”

This Puja committee has dedicated creation for visually impaired people and has designed a separate entrance with a Braille stand explaining the theme to the visually impaired visitors. The organisers have deputed volunteers to accompany the visually impaired visitors on a tour of the pandal. Another puja organiser SB Park in Thakurpukur is known for its effort to design pandal keeping people with disabilities in mind. For over four years now, its puja pandal having a ramp for wheelchairs and special toilets, while this year, they have a Braille stand in place. “Not only Braille stand, but our puja committee will have special arrangements for visually impaired people,” said Vikrant Singh, president of Young Boys Club, a disabled-friendly club.

To recognise efforts by puja committees for people with disabilities, NIP NGO — An Education & Cultural Centre for the Blind & other Differently Abled — in collaboration with Forum for Durgotsab, Saini International School and Rotary Club of Calcutta Old City will award them for their commitment to making pandals friendly for senior citizens and people with disabilities. More than 250 Durga Puja Committees will be participating in it.

“When people with special needs don’t have to stand in long queues to enter pandals and have direct access to the Puja premises, it would encourage them to visit pandals and be part of the festive fervour. A little thought can allow people with varying abilities and disabilities to celebrate the festival with the same sense of belongingness and joy. It’s very encouraging to see many puja committees making efforts in this direction, and others will soon follow them,” said Mamta Binani, Chief Patron of NIP NGO and president of MSME Development Forum, West Bengal.

Saini Group CEO Tapan Pattanayak appealed to the puja committees to support disabled-friendly pandals and ensure more pandals with such facilities to facilitate senior citizens and specially-abled people.