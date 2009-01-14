To discuss NSG hub,five-member team to visit city on Jan 19

A five-member team of the National Security Guards (NSG) is coming to Kolkata on January 19 to discuss the proposed NSG hub to be set up in West Bengal.

The hub will be set up on 1,200 acres of land and the state government has earmarked four districts  North 24 Parganas,South 24 Parganas,Burdwan and West Midnapore  for the project. One of the units will be set up by the Centre.

Earlier,they said they would set up two units,including a small one near the airport. But now they are saying they will set up only one unit,which will be built on the model of the one situated at Manesar (in Haryana). We have asked the district magistrates of the four districts to identify the land. When the NSG team comes,if they want to see the land we will take them there, a senior state government official told The Indian Express.

The NSG unit at Manesar is situated on 1,600 acres of land.

At the meeting on January 19 the state government will be represented by Chief Secretary Asok Mohan Chakrabarti,Home Secretary Ardhendu Sen,district magistrates of the four districts and other senior police officials.

They have told us that they need not stay close to the airport. They will have helicopters and small aircraft by which they will be able to fly to the trouble spot, the official said.

Following the Mumbai terror attacks,the Centre decided to set-up NSG units in four other cities of the country. While it has already finalised the names of Mumbai and Kolkata,it is yet to decide on the two other cities where it will set up units.

The state government,meanwhile,is taking all measures to strengthen coastal security that has been initiated after the Mumbai terror attacks. While six coastal police stations are being set up,17 check-posts are also coming up. The government has started the process of recruiting people for the coastal police force.

Some posts have been approved. We are doing everything in this regard, Sen told The Indian Express.

Sen,who visited the SSKM hospital last week to oversee the security system,said he was planning to visit other hospitals and some important buildings.

