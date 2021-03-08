scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

To curb Covid, cleanliness drives intensify at stations: Eastern Rly

Sanitisation of platforms is also carried out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 8, 2021 2:18:30 am
Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway covid, Howrah, Sealdah, Howrah railway station, sealdah railway station, local trains kolkata, kolkata news, indian expressEastern Railway on Sunday said it had intensified cleanliness and sanitisation drives in long-distance trains. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

The Eastern Railway on Sunday said it had intensified cleanliness and sanitisation drives in long-distance trains, special trains, suburban trains, short-distance passenger trains, and the station premises in Howrah and Sealdah divisions to contain Covid-19.

“Mechanised cleaning of platforms, tracks, adjacent areas are being done regularly with the help of high-pressure jets and scrubber machines. Sanitisation of platforms is also carried out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. ER urges all passengers to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour, wear masks, keep sanitisers, maintain physical distancing and not take train journey if they feel unwell,” ER said.

