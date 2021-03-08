To curb Covid, cleanliness drives intensify at stations: Eastern Rly

Eastern Railway on Sunday said it had intensified cleanliness and sanitisation drives in long-distance trains. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

The Eastern Railway on Sunday said it had intensified cleanliness and sanitisation drives in long-distance trains, special trains, suburban trains, short-distance passenger trains, and the station premises in Howrah and Sealdah divisions to contain Covid-19.

“Mechanised cleaning of platforms, tracks, adjacent areas are being done regularly with the help of high-pressure jets and scrubber machines. Sanitisation of platforms is also carried out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. ER urges all passengers to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour, wear masks, keep sanitisers, maintain physical distancing and not take train journey if they feel unwell,” ER said.