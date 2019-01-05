To counter TMC, BJP plans to bring PM Modi for mega public rally

At a time when the proposed rath yatra is stuck in legal tangle, state BJP unit is trying to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s national president Amit Shah to Kolkata for a mega public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground.

The move is to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally at the same venue on January 19 where all regional party heads are expected to congregate.

The state party unit has planned at least three public meetings accompanied by rallies at the Brigade Parade Ground before the end of February. The party had also approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the rath yatra or the ‘Save Democracy Rally’, which would cover all 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Explained BJP struggling to find momentum ahead of LS polls Time is running out for BJP to build momentum ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal. The party, which has emerged as the principal opposition party, has been planning to conduct rath yatras and public meetings across Bengal since December 7. But the TMC-led government has dashed its hopes by denying them permission to hold the yatra. With the central leadership putting forward a task of winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (out of 42), sources said the latest setback has made the central leaders unhappy with the state leaders.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has already announced a mammoth public meeting on the parade ground on January 19 where majority of regional party leaders such as Farooq Abdullah, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and others are expected to turn up.

The rally aims to showcase opposition unity against the BJP in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

“The rath yatra has been delayed. We have approached the Supreme Court and looking forward to its directions. In February, the board examinations will also begin and it will be difficult to take out the yatra at that time. So, we have planned rallies and public meetings this month,” said Dilip Ghosh, the state BJP president.

“We have sent a proposal for a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on January 29. It is yet to be okayed by the Prime Minister’s Office. Once we get the nod, we will begin preparations. In March, rallies and public meetings for Lok Sabha will start,” he added.

In its petition the party had claimed that “right to protest is recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution.”

According to party sources, Shah is expected to visit Bengal in mid-January for a two-day tour. He will hold a series of meetings with state leaders and oversee organisational work, spending a day in Kolkata and another in North Bengal.

“It is likely that he will visit the state on January 16 and January 24. He will hold organisational meetings with both state and grass-roots-level leaders and workers,” said Ghosh.

Asked about the fate of the rath yatra, the state BJP chief said, “If it is cleared by the apex court, we will take it out. The route will be the same as planned. However, the only problem is we will have to accommodate it in a fewer days and the number of halts might also come down.”

Sources said that other than the main bus carrying the central BJP leaders, there would be 27 pick-up vans and 15 SUVs.

The yatra was scheduled to be kicked off on December 7, 2018. But the state government had refused permission for the rally citing chances of law and order and communal problems.