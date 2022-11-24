To avoid detention camps in NRC name, ensure your name is in voters’ list: Mamata

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the people of the state to ensure their names are on the electoral roll to avoid being sent to detention camps under the pretext of NRC. Banerjee made the remarks while speaking at an event at Netaji Indoor Stadium which was organised to distribute land patta (deeds) to marginalised families from across the state.

“Update and correction in the voter list is going on. The process will continue till December 5. I urge all the people to ensure that your name is there on the voter list. Please ensure your name is on the voter list or else you will be sent to detention camps in the name of NRC. It’s a shame, shame and shame. Also check the spelling of your name. Sometimes, wife’s name is on the list while the husband’s name is omitted. If you don’t do this today, tomorrow you might see that you are no longer a citizen of this country,” said Banerjee after she handed over 4,701 land pattas to several families.

The Chief Minister reiterated that refugees from Bangladesh who came to West Bengal before 1971 are citizens of the country. “So many people came here from Bangladesh after losing everything. Those who came here before March 1971 are considered citizens of this country. But sometimes people are fooled. They are branded as not citizens of this country. If the refugees are not citizens then how come their votes were counted as valid? One cannot call them not citizens of this country after being elected to the government with the help of their votes. This is just a way to disrespect them,”:said Banerjee.

Referring to incidents of “forcible takeover” of land by the railway and airport authorities, the Chief Minister said, “No eviction will be allowed in West Bengal without proper compensation and rehabilitation. If such things take place then organise movement against such eviction.”

Meanwhile, Banerjee without naming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, targeted him for writing letters to the Centre asking it to stop financial assistance to West Bengal government for several welfare schemes.

“In the name of doing politics, Bengal’s image is being tarnished. Everyday, letters are being sent to stop funds for welfare projects… From 100 days’ work to other schemes. Those who are doing this are trying to stop the economic growth of the state. We were also in the opposition once but never tried to stop the development of the state. The Centre is also working at the instruction of the ruling party. Instead of communicating with the state, they are listening to what the ruling party is saying,” said Banerjee.