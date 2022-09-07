scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

TMC’s Tapas Roy roots for age limit for politicians

The Baranagar MLA had on Sunday said that he wanted to quit politics and that he would let his party know about his decision at an appropriate time.

TMC MLA and former minister Tapas Roy (Twitter/@TapasRoyAITC)

A day after expressing his desire to retire from politics, Trinamool Congress MLA and former minister Tapas Roy on Tuesday advocated an upper-age limit for politicians.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, Roy said, “In politics, age and health are important factors. If your health does not permit, there is no point being in politics. All parties should fix age limit for their leaders. Before the party asks to resign, one should relieve themselves of their duties and responsibilities. I am speaking generally without naming anyone. This will help the party in the long run.”

He added, “It is my personal opinion. If we hold on to our positions, how will the new generation of leaders grow? I do not intend to be a cause of discomfort to my party. Abhishek Banerjee (TMC general secretary) has also said the same. I have been saying this for a long time.”

The Baranagar MLA had on Sunday said that he wanted to quit politics and that he would let his party know about his decision at an appropriate time.

Seconding Roy’s statement, Trinamool MLA and ex-state minister Madan Mitra said in a video message, “The party is being revamped with young blood. I am happy to see this. I agree with what Tapas Roy has said. Those who have turned 72 should quit politics.”

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The party will hold talks with Tapas Roy soon to find out what he has to say.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:06:31 am
Chit fund case: MLA Subodh Adhikari evades summons

