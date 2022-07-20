scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

TMC’s MARTYRS’ DAY rally: Traffic curbs in place from today, schools plan to stay shut tomorrow

No goods carriage including trucks and matador vehicles, will be allowed to enter the city from 4 am Wednesday till 8 pm Thursday. More than 40 police pickets have been set up at locations in and around the city.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 20, 2022 3:49:55 am
Preparations underway for the rally in Kolkata Tuesday. (Express Photo byPartha Paul)

IN VIEW of the ruling Trinamool Congress’ July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, which is expected to attract a large number of party cadres, the Kolkata Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for traffic regulation on Thursday.

In a notification, the Kolkata Traffic Police Department stated that movement of all types of goods vehicles restricted within the city limits — under Kolkata Police’s jurisdiction — between 3 am and 8 pm. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked in and around Victoria Memorial Hall, the stretch of AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane.

No goods carriage including trucks and matador vehicles, will be allowed to enter the city from 4 am Wednesday till 8 pm Thursday. More than 40 police pickets have been set up at locations in and around the city.

Also Read |Martyrs’ Day: Being held after two-year gap, TMC readies mammoth rally

Vehicular traffic may also be diverted from any of the arterial roads, feeder roads by the traffic police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

“No goods vehicles movement during the day. Apart from this there will be need based road closure around Esplanade as and when the crowd increases,” said Joint CP (Traffic) Santosh Pandey.

Meanwhile, wary of traffic disruption on Thursday, several city schools have decided to keep the institutions closed.

St James’ School, Don Bosco Park Circus, Calcutta Girls’ High School, Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Delhi Public School Ruby Park and Garden High School are some of the schools which have decided to suspend classes on July 21.

Principal of DPS Ruby Park, Joyoti Chaudhuri said, “The school will remain closed on July 21. The students will be sent a notice in this regard.”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Tuesday to monitor the party’s preparedness. Later, he also visited the rally venue at Esplanade to check the security arrangements there.

“The spirit is high among people, we are all set for #ShahidDibas!” the party tweeted on Tuesday. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, senior leader Tapas Roy and others also visited the rally venue. Meanwhile, at several places across the city, TMC leaders took out rallies to campaign for the July 21 event.

Preparations for the annual rally are in full swing, with party workers from far-flung districts reaching the city ahead of the event. Central Park, Geetanjali Stadium, Khudiram Anushilan Kendra and other places have been turned into temporary camps for party workers. Since Tuesday afternoon, people at these camps were busy preparing meals for the workers. Later in the day, more party workers from north Bengal districts moved in.

Read in Explained |Explained: Why is July 21 important to Mamata Banerjee and the TMC?

The July 21 Martyrs’ Day programme is the TMC’s flagship annual political event. Every year on July 21, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in the heart of Kolkata to commemorate 13 people who were killed during a demonstration by the West Bengal Youth Congress — then led by Mamata — on July 21, 1993. For the past two years, the rally could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the party is planning to hold the rally in a much bigger way – a year after it won the state Assembly polls for the third time.

Keeping in mind the recent security breach at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, the Kolkata police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure tight security during the programme in and around Esplanade. According to the police, special barricades have been set up at several locations for crowd management. Quick Response Teams and Rapid Action Force will be deployed to meet any emergency. Medical units, ambulances, trauma care vehicles as well as fire brigade personnel will be kept on standby. Watch towers have been put up to keep an eye on the crowd.

The area has been cordoned off using guard rails. Roads leading to the rally area have been divided into three zones, keeping in mind the huge number of people who would assemble there from different corners of the state. More than 100 CCTVs have been installed in and around the main venue to keep a close watch on the proceedings. Police have also put in place hidden cameras near the dais.

More from Kolkata

Senior officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Vinit Goyal, visited the venue. “We are preparing for proper traffic arrangements and crowd management. All precautions have been taken and tight security arrangements have been done,” said Goyal.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement