TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee moves Calcutta HC against EC’s large-scale official transfers, says they hit administration’s working

On March 20, Kalyan Banerjee filed a PIL petition questioning the transfers of several IAS and IPS officers soon after the announcement of the polls. (File Photo)

With the West Bengal Assembly elections just weeks away, the ruling Trinamool Congress approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking permission to file a PIL petition against the series of official transfers carried out by the Election Commission and requesting an urgent hearing.

Senior counsel and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee drew the attention of Chief Justice Sujay Paul’s division bench to the matter, stating that such large-scale transfers were causing problems in the administration’s working. The bench granted permission to file the petition, and the hearing is likely to take place on Tuesday.

The commission’s transfer orders for officials have led to a confrontation between the state and the Centre. On Sunday evening, it transferred the officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge of 173 police stations across the state, moving 184 police officials.