Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee hurt in car accident

Banerjee was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital as he complained of chest pain and sustained minor injuries.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: August 18, 2018 1:27:08 am
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee was injured due to a road accident near Lake Kali Bari. (File)
Related News

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee was injured due to a road accident near Lake Kali Bari on Friday morning when his car was hit by a yellow taxi which allegedly violated the signal. Banerjee was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital as he complained of chest pain and sustained minor injuries.

“A south-bound taxi dashed one east-bound private car near Lake Kali Bari. The occupant of the car, MP Kalyan Banerjee, sustained minor injuries and was admitted at the hospital. The taxi involved in the accident was taken to the local police station along with its driver,” said a senior police officer. An FIR has been lodged for rash driving.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala paralysed by floods
Watch Now
Kerala paralysed by floods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement