TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee hurt in car accident

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee was injured due to a road accident near Lake Kali Bari on Friday morning when his car was hit by a yellow taxi which allegedly violated the signal. Banerjee was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital as he complained of chest pain and sustained minor injuries.

“A south-bound taxi dashed one east-bound private car near Lake Kali Bari. The occupant of the car, MP Kalyan Banerjee, sustained minor injuries and was admitted at the hospital. The taxi involved in the accident was taken to the local police station along with its driver,” said a senior police officer. An FIR has been lodged for rash driving.

