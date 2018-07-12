TMC’s counter to Modi rally: Cutouts, posters of Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express File Photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express File Photo)

The TMC has decided to put up large banners, posters and cutouts of CM Mamata Banerjee in Midnapore town ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally there on July 16. The party has also decided to organise a counter-rally in the district. According to a senior TMC leader, their aim is to make the party’s presence felt. “We will ensure that the development work of our party reaches out to everyone,” the leader said.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Kalaikunda airbase by helicopter, and hold a public meeting in Midnapore town, located 20 km from the airbase. Sources said he will be pitching the Centre’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of kharif crops.

“No matter which road the prime minister takes, there is no way he will miss these banners,” said a party leader on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, the date for a counter rally is yet to be fixed. “The counter rally will be held at the same venue where the prime minister’s rally will be held. It will be held after our party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on July 21,” a TMC leader said. ens

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC is proving that they are scared of BJP and the PM by doing all this. They are affraid that BJP will gain a lot of ground here if the PM comes to the state. We are not worried at all as the people are with the BJP.”

