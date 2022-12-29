scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Upset, TMC’s Binay Tamang says democracy under threat

“Democracy in Darjeeling is under a great threat now. Trans-frontier political outfits are remotely controlling some of the leaders of Darjeeling Hills and the foothills... It's a matter of great concern for the nation's security, integrity and sovereignty,” Tamang added.

With Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) on Wednesday capturing power in Darjeeling municipality with the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party’s leader in the Hills, Binay Tamang, decided to distance himself from his party, alleging that “democracy in Darjeeling is under threat”.

Binay, once a close aide of GJM leader Bimal Gurung, had formed a separate faction with Anit Thapa. Later, he joined the TMC and is currently a member of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA).

“I have secluded myself from the Trinamool Congress from today, December 28, 2022. I am ready to accept any disciplinary action if the party choose to impose on me anytime…’ Tamang said in a statement.

“In order to restore democracy, stop corruption and achieve constitutional justice for the people of Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars and Gorkhas, l will pay with my blood, toil, tears and sweats… l am dedicating the rest of my life for my communities and the people of this region. The next phase of my political activities will be on the ground
very soon,” Tamang wrote.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 04:32 IST
