TMCP hits streets, slams central agencies for ‘targeting’ their leaders

August 13, 2022 4:06:06 am
A day after the CBI arrested heavyweight Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case, the TMC students’ wing took out protest rallies across the state against the central agencies’ (including the Enforcement Directorate) crackdown on their party leaders.
A rally was taken out from the Rabindra Bharati University campus, too.
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members raised slogans against the BJP and accused the saffron party of using central agencies to target their party leaders.
The TMC students’ wing will continue their agitation against the central agencies on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, Anubrata Mondal was arrested in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case and remanded to CBI custody for 10 days. Last month, the ED arrested former state minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the alleged SSC recruitment scam.
