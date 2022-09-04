scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

TMC youth wing starts T-shirt campaign targeting Amit Shah

Abhishek's cousins, Akash Banerjee and Aditi Gayen, took to Twitter and Facebook wearing T-shirts with Shah's photograph and “India's biggest Pappu" written over them.

The party's youth wing is planning to popularise the T-shirt ahead of the Durga Puja festivities. (Express/File)

A day after Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the coal smuggling case, the party’s youth wing on Saturday launched a T-shirt campaign on social media against the senior BJP leader.

Abhishek’s cousins, Akash Banerjee and Aditi Gayen, took to Twitter and Facebook wearing T-shirts with Shah’s photograph and “India’s biggest Pappu” written over them.

The party’s youth wing is planning to popularise the T-shirt ahead of the Durga Puja festivities. Sources in the TMC said Abhishek Banerjee has planned the T-shirt campaign.

It is the BJP that has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by taking “Pappu” jibes at him. “The T-shirt had already been designed. It was launched after Abhishek’s statement against Shah on Friday,” said a senior leader of TMC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

On Friday, Abhishek had slammed Shah, saying, “The BJP claims that a leader of another party is a Pappu. But the reality is that Amit Shah himself is the biggest Pappu.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Kolkata

Responding to the TMC youth wing’s move, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “ The TMC knows that only Shah can save them. So they decided to keep him close to their heart through the T-shirt.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:50:15 am
Next Story

Jaishankar flags Ukraine conflict a concern for G20, says world noted India’s stance

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement