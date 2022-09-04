TMC youth wing starts T-shirt campaign targeting Amit Shah

A day after Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the coal smuggling case, the party’s youth wing on Saturday launched a T-shirt campaign on social media against the senior BJP leader.

Abhishek’s cousins, Akash Banerjee and Aditi Gayen, took to Twitter and Facebook wearing T-shirts with Shah’s photograph and “India’s biggest Pappu” written over them.

The party’s youth wing is planning to popularise the T-shirt ahead of the Durga Puja festivities. Sources in the TMC said Abhishek Banerjee has planned the T-shirt campaign.

It is the BJP that has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by taking “Pappu” jibes at him. “The T-shirt had already been designed. It was launched after Abhishek’s statement against Shah on Friday,” said a senior leader of TMC.

On Friday, Abhishek had slammed Shah, saying, “The BJP claims that a leader of another party is a Pappu. But the reality is that Amit Shah himself is the biggest Pappu.”

Responding to the TMC youth wing’s move, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “ The TMC knows that only Shah can save them. So they decided to keep him close to their heart through the T-shirt.”