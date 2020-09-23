TMC workers protest farm Bills, say it’s just the beginning

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and members of TMC women’s wing protest on Mayo Road, Kolkata, Tuesday. Express

The women’s wing members of Trinamool Congress staged a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road on Tuesday over the farm Bills even as the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs ended their dharna in Parliament.

About a hundred party workers led by its women wing president and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya protested against the bills. They held placards which read “krishokder jonyo lorchi lorbo” (will continue to fight for the farmers).

“This is just the beginning. In coming days, we will continue to protest against farm Bills. These Bills show the real intent of the central government. The Centre is opening the agriculture sector to big corporations. This move will break the backbone of the poor farmers. We cannot let this happen,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

“Our MPs are staging a protest in Parliament. Here, we are also protesting against it. In various districts, our workers have organised protests today,” she added.

Two key farm Bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that the Bills be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

The Trinamool Congress also alleged that the BJP was pursuing an agenda of pseudo-nationalism and carrying out fascist attack on grassroots workers of the society.

“Farmers are the pillars of our agrarian nation. @BJP4India’s unconstitutional attack on the grassroots of our society is proof of their pseudo-nationalism. We will fight your fascism from the pavement to the parliament,” it said in a tweet.

