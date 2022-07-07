Three TMC workers shot, hacked to death in West Bengal’s Canning

Three Trinamool Congress workers, including a member of a local gram panchayat, were killed by unidentified attackers in Canning town of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas Thursday morning, said the police.

Sources said Swapan Majhi, Trinamool member of Gopalpur gram panchayat, was on his way to attend the preparatory meeting being held ahead of the Trinamool’s July 21 Sahid Divas programme at the party office in Gopalpur under Canning West Assembly constituency. Majhi was accompanied by Bhutnath Pramanik and Jhantu Haldar, two booth presidents.

As they approached Pier Park in the Kachua area on a motorcycle, the attackers blocked the road to stop them and shot Majhi from point-blank range. “The miscreants first shot Majhi. The two others started running and they were shot too from a distance from behind. The miscreants to confirm death further used a sharp weapon on them,” said a senior police official.

A team of district police and CID have reached the spot and are examining the area. The police who have launched an investigation into the killings, are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murders. The bodies of the Trinamool workers have been sent for autopsy.

TMC leaders blamed the BJP for the murders and accused them of creating an environment of fear in the state. “The BJP is trying to disturb peace in Bengal,” said TMC’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“The three deceased had yesterday met our local MLA and had told them that they were under threat and that they had received information that they were likely to be murdered. Before they could go to the police the incident took place,” said TMC’s youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendhu Adhikari launched a counter-attack against the TMC for the violence in the state.

“It is a fallout of their infighting. The West Bengal Police are busy erecting a watch tower outside CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence. Hence, the law and order situation of the state is getting worse,” added Adhikari.