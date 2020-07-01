TMC workers allegedly heckle Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, vandalise his vehicle

Speaking to reporters, Dilip Ghosh alleged his security personnel were also attacked. (ANI) Speaking to reporters, Dilip Ghosh alleged his security personnel were also attacked. (ANI)

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh Wednesday said he was allegedly heckled by TMC supporters and his vehicle was also vandalised. The incident took place at New Town in Rajarhat when Ghosh was out for his morning walk. The BJP leader was scheduled to take part in a ‘cha chakra’ (chat over tea) with locals afterward. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh alleged his security personnel were also attacked.

“I am presently staying at Rajarhat-New Town area. I was out for morning walk as usual and I was scheduled to visit a tea-stall at nearby Kochpukur village to talk with our party workers. Before I could reach there, Trinamool supporters stopped me. They heckled me and attacked my security guards. The local police were informed about my visit to the area. However they did nothing,” said Ghosh.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury criticised the attack on Ghosh and said there is no security for Opposition party leaders in West Bengal. The TMC however denied such allegations.

