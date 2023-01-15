scorecardresearch
TMC worker ‘slaps’ man complaining about poor amenities to state minister

A Trinamool Congress worker on Saturday allegedly slapped a man in full public glare when the latter approached a state minister with complaints about civic amenities in North 24 Parganas district’s Duttapukur. The incident took place when state Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh was interacting with the local people during the ‘Didir Doot’ (Didi’s […]

A Trinamool Congress worker on Saturday allegedly slapped a man in full public glare when the latter approached a state minister with complaints about civic amenities in North 24 Parganas district’s Duttapukur.

The incident took place when state Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh was interacting with the local people during the ‘Didir Doot’ (Didi’s Messenger) outreach campaign, said local sources.

When Sagar Biswas approached the minister with complaints about the lack of civic amenities in the area, a TMC worker accompanying the minister allegedly slapped Biswas, who was also pushed outside the meeting area by other party workers.

Speaking with reporters later, Biswas alleged that he was even threatened by TMC workers not to speak with the media about the incident. The minister later spoke to Biswas and apologised for the “unfortunate” incident, said sources.

“I was not aware of what had happened. If this has happened, then it is extremely unfortunate. This should have not happened. I apologise profusely for the incident,” said Ghosh.

The Opposition, on the other hand, targeted the ruling party on the issue.
Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “If people are thrashed by ruling party workers for expressing their grievances, then what is the point in carrying out this exercise? The TMC should hang its head in shame. It is clear from such incidents that the ruling party does not want the truth to come out.”
CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty, too, criticised the ruling party. “Trinamool does not believe in the safety and security of the common people. It is unfortunate and the culprit must be punished for this act,” said Chakraborty.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 02:34 IST
