TMC worker shot dead, police point to ‘infighting’

According to police sources, the murder is the fallout of infighting within the TMC.

A TMC worker was shot dead by unidentified persons in Kandi area of Murshidabad on Wednesday, police said. Police identified the victim as Raja Sheikh. The deceased has been identified as Raja Sheikh, who was in his 40s, and a panchayat member in Dhala village of Mahalandi 2 gram panchayat in Kandi block.

According to police sources, the murder is the fallout of infighting within the TMC.

Four bombs were hurled at him from close range. The suspects then shot Raja dead. They also attacked him with sharp weapon multiple times and fled, sources said

The Behrampur police and a team from Kandi police station reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Even as sources claimed that a group of Raja’s rivals in the TMC were behind the crime, Tafizul Sheikh, a local TMC leader, said, “There is no infighting. The police will investigate and find out the truth. The culprits won’t be spared.”

Another TMC leader from Kandi said, “He was killed in a planned manner. I hope the police will do a fair investigation. It’s the handiwork of some rival political party.”

“His family and friends have given their statements. A probe is on,” said a police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.