TMC worker shot dead in Kharagpur, six detained: Police

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Kharagpur in West Medinipur district on Monday.

According to police, Venkat Rao (42), a local businessman and a resident of Ward Number 20 of Kharagpur Municipality, was standing near Mata Mandir in the Old Settlement area around 9:30 pm when two-three persons astride a scooter with their faces covered fired at him and fled the scene.

“Rao’s neighbours rushed him to Kharagpur Railway Hospital where doctors proclaimed him dead upon arrival,” said a police officer, adding upon receiving the information they sent a large police force to the area that remained tense after the killing.

The officer said the victim sustained seven bullet injuries, including on his chest, back and legs. The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited, he said. Police said that they had started an investigation and were checking CCTV footage of the area. On Tuesday, forensic experts examined the spot and collected samples.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said, “We have detained six people and have been questioning them.”

According to locals, Rao was into the land brokerage business and they suspect the killing was an outcome of an old business rivalry. The victim’s family suspects the involvement of some close aide of Rao, according to police.

“Initial investigation suggests that Rao had returned from Bangkok the on Monday. Only his close acquaintances were aware of his visit to the temple at that time. We are probing the case from all possible angles,” said the police officer.

Kharagpur Municipality chairman Pradeep Sarkar said, “Rao was very active during the Assembly elections. Police are investigating the case. Only their investigation can ascertain whether the killing was a result of any old enmity or not.”

In 2017, two TMC leaders, including the husband of a councillor of the Kharagpur Municipality, were shot dead and three of their accomplices had suffered bullet injuries when unidentified miscreants opened fire at them outside the party office in Bharatpur in Kharagpur. Trinamool Congress leaders Shrinu Naidu, husband of then Ward number 18 Councillor Pooja Naidu, and Dharma Rao had succumbed to their injuries on their way to Kolkata five years ago.