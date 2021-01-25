TMC worker shot dead in Barrackpore

The police said they had already started inquiries, and were examining CCTV footage to track the killers. (Representational)

A 35-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker has been shot dead in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Sunday.

Sources said Rumani Khan, a resident of Gwalapur in Barrackpore’s Number 18 ward, was shot dead in his house on Saturday evening.

Investigators believe the attackers, who wore masks, were keeping an eye on the house and after Rumani’s daughter Karishma stepped out, they barged in and shot him.

Rumani, who was a close aide of a former Trinamool Congress councillor, was fired at twice. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Following the murder, local TMC leaders reached Khan’s house and urged the police for a thorough investigation.

The police said they had already started inquiries, and were examining CCTV footage to track the killers. So far, no one has been arrested. Sources said Khan had some differences with a few local real estate dealers in the area.

“He was shot dead yesterday evening. He was in the construction business. As per an eye witness, he was attacked by masked youths who stormed into his house when he was alone. We are investigating. The motive for the murder is not clear yet,” said an official.