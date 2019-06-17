TMC worker killed in Hooghly, 4 detained

A Trinamool Congress Panchayat Samity member was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Hooghly’s Khanakul area on Saturday evening.

The 56-year-old Trinamool Congress has been identified as Monoranjan Patra. Sources said he was assaulted with bamboo stick and rods at Khanakul’s Harish Chowk. Local residents later found his body and informed the police. When he was rushed to Khanakul Rural Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. Four people have been detained in this connection, police said. “His body has been sent for autopsy. Multiple injury marks were found on his body,” they added. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee went to meet the family Sunday and expressed his condolences.

“All CPM goons have now joined BJP and are creating law and order problem. One after another they are killing our people. I met the family. He was also threatened a few days ago,” Banerjee said. BJP Arambagh president Biman Ghosh said, “TMC will blame BJP every time there is a murder. Our party is no way involved in the case. He has been a victim of TMC infighting.”