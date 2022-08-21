scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

TMC worker killed, 4 held

“The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is going on,” said a senior officer of the district police.

The BJP has, meanwhile, alleged that the death was a fallout of infighting in the TMC.

A 50-year-old TMC worker was killed by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight near a market in Basanti in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, said local police. According to police, the assailants first shot at Jane Alam Gazi and then stabbed him to ensure he had died.

Four persons were detained in connection with the killing, said police.



Police said the body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered against unidentified assailants for murder under IPC section 302 at Basanti police station.



“As long as TMC is in power in the state such incidents will be taking place. Even TMC workers are not safe by their party members,” said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

The TMC, however, claimed that there is no political connection to Gazi’s killing.

“This could be a fallout of personal enmity. This is not a political murder,” said TMC’s Basanti MLA Shyamal Mondal.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 03:02:29 am
