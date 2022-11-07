TMC worker hacked to death over illegal sand mining, 15 held

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was hacked to death allegedly by a group belonging to a local party strongman at Banshjor village in Birbhum district’s Suri Sadar sub-division on Saturday.

The incident, which led to tension in the area triggered by a clash between supporters of the victim, identified as Sheikh Faizul (20) of Banshjor, and the strongman, Kajal Shah, is believed to a fallout of a dispute over control on illegal sand mining. Kajal Shah was arrested along with 14 of his associates in connection with Faizul’s murder, said DIG Shyam Singh, adding that police force was deployed in a large number to avert any untoward incident in the area.

According to local residents, nearly 10 people attacked Faizul with sharp-edged weapons around 9pm. On this, his associates retaliated and the two groups even hurled crude bombs at each other.

Kajal Shah, a former acting president of the Tilpara panchayat samiti of TMC, has been linked with illegal sand mining for long, officials said.