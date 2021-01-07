scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Must Read

TMC worker gunned down, 3 held

As Sheikh collapsed, people rushed to catch the gunmen, who managed to flee.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | January 7, 2021 3:46:56 am
west bengal news, bengal bjp worker death, bengal police bjp clash, bengal bjp bandh, Bagnan violence, bengal howrah bandhTMC workers and leaders demanded a proper investigation into the murder. (File)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker has been shot dead in Birbhum district’s Rampurhat area. Babar Sheikh was gunned down on Tuesday night while he was standing outside a graveyard near Chowk.

Three people have been arrested by the police.

As Sheikh collapsed, people rushed to catch the gunmen, who managed to flee.

Sheikh, the brother of local TMC leader Badu Sheikh, was found lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, but was declared on arrival.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

TMC’s Rampurhat No 1 block president Anwar Hossain said, “The incident is very sad. We can see the hands of BJP-backed miscreants in this murder. Badu Sheikh is the deputy head of Barshal gram panchayat. His brother Babar Sheikh was our worker.”

TMC workers and leaders demanded a proper investigation into the murder.

The BJP refuted the allegations. “The BJP has no connection with the case,” said a local leader of the Opposition party.
Police said the victim’s body had been sent for autopsy, and other details would be ascertained once the report is out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 06: Latest News

Advertisement