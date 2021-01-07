TMC worker gunned down, 3 held

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker has been shot dead in Birbhum district’s Rampurhat area. Babar Sheikh was gunned down on Tuesday night while he was standing outside a graveyard near Chowk.

Three people have been arrested by the police.

As Sheikh collapsed, people rushed to catch the gunmen, who managed to flee.

Sheikh, the brother of local TMC leader Badu Sheikh, was found lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, but was declared on arrival.

TMC’s Rampurhat No 1 block president Anwar Hossain said, “The incident is very sad. We can see the hands of BJP-backed miscreants in this murder. Badu Sheikh is the deputy head of Barshal gram panchayat. His brother Babar Sheikh was our worker.”

TMC workers and leaders demanded a proper investigation into the murder.

The BJP refuted the allegations. “The BJP has no connection with the case,” said a local leader of the Opposition party.

Police said the victim’s body had been sent for autopsy, and other details would be ascertained once the report is out.