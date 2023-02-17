TMC worker, father shot at, party blames BJP

A 40-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) and his elderly father were injured after they were shot at in Shukur village of Raina block in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district late Wednesday night, said police.

Mrigank Singh, alias Lalon and his father Badal Singh (70), who is also associated with the state’s ruling party, were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Doctors at the hospital said the two were shot in their legs.

A police complaint has been filed in connection with the case.

It was claimed that Mrigank who was going home on a motorcycle was stopped by some people and was allegedly assaulted. He filed a complaint at the Raina police station after being given first-aid, it is learnt.

Later, when he came to the Shukurbazar area with his father to buy medicines some miscreants opened fire at them. That six rounds were fired at the two, officials said. The incident triggered tension in the area following which a large contingent of police personnel was deployed there.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO Burdwan South) Suprabhat Chakraborty said investigation into the incident was on and hunt for for the attackers was underway.

A senior police official said, “We have found in our initial probe that the licensed gun of one of the accused, Tarun Roy,w as used in the crime. An investigation is underway.” The police refused to speak on political affiliation of the accused.

TMC Raina 1 block president Bamdev Mondal alleged that Mrigank and his father were attacked by three local BJP workers, claiming that the two were targeted since they actively worked for the ruling party in elections in the past.

“Mrigank Singh fought for the party and faced attacks by BJP workers during the last assembly elections. It is only through their struggle that the party holds ground in the Hijalna region. They helped the ruling party win the assembly polls.”

Some local residents even claimed that the firing incident took place due to a dispute between the supporters of TMC MLA Shampa Dhara and block president Bamdev Mondal over establishing control in the area.

BJP district general secretary Mritunjay Chandra said, “This incident has nothing to do with our party. The Raina area has been witness to a long-standing feud between Trinamool MLA Shampa Dhara and their party’s Bamdev Mondal. Many such incidents have taken place due to their rivalry earlier also.”