TMC worker and three BJP workers injured

The TMC blamed the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the attack. But the front dismissed the allegation and claimed the incident was the result of factionalism.

A TMC worker and three BJP workers were injured in separate incidents of violence on Sunday, two days before the third phase of the ongoing Assembly elections.

TMC worker Barik Mollah was injured in firing at his home in Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district’s Basirhat area on Sunday night. He was shot in the leg and ribs, and was admitted to NRS Hospital in Kolkata.

The police have arrested three people, said to be ISF workers.

According to local sources, Barik returned home two days ago after spending several days away. On Sunday night, the gunmen fired three rounds at his house, injuring him. The police said the TMC worker was shot at a close range. The police have deployed a huge force to keep the situation under control.

Meanwhile, three BJP activists in the Pursurah Assembly constituency in Hooghly district were injured after allegedly being assaulted by unidentified men. The incidents occurred in the areas of Harinkhola and Serampore. The three were admitted to the Arambagh Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

BJP worker Krishnendu Manna alleged that he and another party colleague were beaten near Harinkhola Bridge on Sunday evening while they were on their way home from Arambagh.

In Serampore, BJP worker Banshi Ghosh accused TMC workers of beating him up while he was putting up the party’s flag on Sunday evening. A complaint was lodged in Khanakul police station.

In Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district, TMC-turned-BJP leader Biswajit Kundu was attacked allegedly by a group of workers of the ruling party on Sunday. Kundu, the BJP candidate from Kalna, claimed the TMC workers tried to attack him while he was out campaigning in Omarpur village.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity blast shook the village of Atpara in Purba Bardhaman district’s Galsi area on Sunday night. There were no injuries. Local people accused a criminal identified as Sheikh Fatik of being involved in the incident.