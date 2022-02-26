Elections to 106 municipalities: Day before polls, TMC wins 4 civic bodies uncontested

A day before polls to 106 civic bodies, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to win at least four municipalities of Budge Budge, Sainthia, Dinhata and Suri without any contest. The reason: Opposition parties have either not fielded any candidates or those who were in the fray have pulled out of the race.

While the BJP accused the TMC of terrorising its candidates, the CPI(M) claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “creating an Opposition-less state”. The TMC denied the allegations.

Of the total 2,276 wards across 106 civic bodies, the TMC has won 106 wards uncontested. The TMC has won all 16 wards without any fight in Dinhata; 18 of the total 20 wards in Budge Budge; and 15 of the total 21 wards in Suri. In Sainthia also, the TMC has won half of the wards. Opposition candidates had filed nominations in 17 wards in Suri. Later, CPI(M) and BJP candidates withdrew their nominations from 15 wards.

In terms of districts, the TMC has won 49 wards uncontested in Bhirbhum; 20 in Coochbehar; 18 in South 24 Parganas; 14 in North 24 Parganas.

The TMC is contesting total 2,258 wards while the rest 18 have been left for its allies. BJP candidates have filed nominations for 2,021 wards; the Left Front for 1,873; and the Congress for 965.

As many as 863 candidates are contesting as independents, and around 200 of them are said to be TMC rebels. After TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s warning against these rebels, some have withdrawn their nominations.

Opposition parties alleged that due to “TMC terror”, their candidates did not file nominations or were forced to withdraw them. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh objected to the allegations: “The Opposition is nowhere in this state now. People have lost faith in them. That’s why they were unable to find candidates for some seats.”

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh countered: “If there was an organisational weakness, how come we have fielded so many candidates? We have fielded candidates everywhere even in the midst of terror. Voting is taking place with the state police, and people are not being allowed to vote. The TMC cannot win the election without violence.”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “The TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee, like (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, are trying to creat an Opposition-less state. Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi are the two sides of the same coin.”