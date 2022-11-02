scorecardresearch
TMC: Will PM condemn Morbi incident as he did in Kolkata flyover case?

Party mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' also carried articles for two consecutive days questioning the Gujarat government over the bridge collapse.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising a tragic incident.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday criticised the BJP government in Gujarat for the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi with some party leaders wondering whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will condemn the disaster as he did during a similar incident in West Bengal in 2016.

On Tuesday, it ran an article that questioned the motive behind giving repairing and maintenance work of the bridge to a firm, Oreva Group, that had no prior experience in such activities.

The party also highlighted a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 soon after the collapse of Vivekananda flyover in Kolkata that left 27 people dead.

“When a flyover collapsed in Kolkata ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, the Prime Minister while campaigning for his party had said it was an ‘act of fraud’ and blamed corruption for it. Today we urge him to say the same thing when it comes to the horrific incident in Gujarat. Will he say the same thing now?” asked TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising a tragic incident.

“It is unfortunate that the TMC is trying to politicise a sad incident that took place in Gujarat. The Trinamool leaders should talk about corruption. Their leaders are in jail for their involvement in different scams. They should not fish in troubled waters,” said BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 04:52:12 am
