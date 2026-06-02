TMC will be stronger, says Mamata Banerjee as she sits on dharna today

Former chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP for “attacks on her party leaders and MLAs” and said the TMC will emerge stronger after these incidents.

“The way you assaulted the MP (Abhishek Banerjee) of the second-largest Opposition party (in the state) is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this,” she asked.

“TMC will become even stronger (from such incidents). Today, those who are making big claims that party leaders are not standing by the workers are spreading false information. Complete lawlessness is prevailing — even Hitler did not do such things. There are no words left to describe this situation…when language itself fails, it means oppression has crossed all limits. You cannot weaken TMC by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs; in fact, this is only making the party stronger,” Mamata said.