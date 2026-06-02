TMC will be stronger, says Mamata Banerjee as she sits on dharna today

Former chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP for “attacks on her party leaders and MLAs” and said the TMC will emerge stronger after these incidents.
“The way you assaulted the MP (Abhishek Banerjee) of the second-largest Opposition party (in the state) is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this,” she asked.
“TMC will become even stronger (from such incidents). Today, those who are making big claims that party leaders are not standing by the workers are spreading false information. Complete lawlessness is prevailing — even Hitler did not do such things. There are no words left to describe this situation…when language itself fails, it means oppression has crossed all limits. You cannot weaken TMC by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs; in fact, this is only making the party stronger,” Mamata said.
On “rebels” within the party, she said: “TMC is not for its leaders; it is for its workers. Some people enjoyed power for years, and the moment we suffered a setback, they appeared to have reached an understanding with another party.”
She alleged that police were intimidating TMC legislators and MPs to quit the party and join the BJP, claiming that a campaign of “threats and inducements” was underway to weaken the party.
Banerjee dismissed speculation about defections and internal unrest within the Trinamool Congress. “Our workers are not allowed to hold meetings. They are not allowed to step out of their homes. Four MLAs complained to me that the police threatened them. If they come to our meeting they will be slapped with arms case and other cases. Votes on 177 seats have been rigged. We have all the evidence. In Falta, our candidate was threatened, people were not allowed to leave their homes. They looted votes. I don’t accept your victory. Some are given money, some threatened with police cases to break Trinamool Congress,” she said.
“My security and that of our leaders has been withdrawn. Their life is under threat. We will fight it out in court. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had ordered that our workers who have been driven out of their homes, should be returned. Police is not doing that,” she said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More