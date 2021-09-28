TMC has more faith in violence than polls: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav after EC meeting

With the last day of campaigning in Bhabanipur marred by violence, three Union Ministers met Election Commission officials on Tuesday and sought strict action saying the ruling TMC in West Bengal has “more faith in violence than polls”.

After the meeting, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, “We have told the Election Commission that they should take strict action, also take action against the officers concerned. The EC asked for a report from the state government.”

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anurag Thakur were also present during the meeting.

“The state government in their report said that they have arrested eight people but we think that it’s just an eyewash…It seems Didi and her workers have more faith in violence than polls. Attack on Dilip Ghosh shows that the TMC and the West Bengal government consider violence to be democracy,” said Yadav, who termed the alleged attack as “shameful”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, is contesting from Bhabanipur in the September 30 bypolls. BJP has fielded its youth wing leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal to take on Banerjee.

On Monday, BJP national vice-president and party MP Dilip Ghosh was forced to cut short his door-to-door campaigning for the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll after protests against him by TMC supporters reportedly turned violent.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has also gone to the poll panel to appeal for the imposition of Section 144 in Bhabanipur on the day of the bypoll.