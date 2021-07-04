TMC ups ante, to meet Kovind over Mehta-Adhikari ‘meeting’

A delegation of two TMC MPs will meet President Ramnath Kovind on Monday to double down on party’s demand for Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s resignation from the post for his alleged meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mehta, who is representing the Central agencies in Saradha chit fund and Narada sting cases, had on Friday confirmed that Adhikari had visited his office-cum-residence on Thursday, but denied that he had a “meeting” with the BJP leader. Adhikari is named in both the cases.

“Will meet President on Monday and inform him over Tushar Mehta and Suvendu Adhikari meeting,” TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who along with Mahua Moitra will meet Kovind, said at a press conference in Kolkata. “Does Mehta allow all people involved in criminal cases to wait in his house and sends them tea? Can an accused go to the Solicitor General’s house without any intimation?” asked Roy.

On Friday, the TMC had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Mehta’s removal from the post of solicitor general.

The TMC has alleged that the alleged meeting would influence the outcome of the high-profile cases.

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament from July 19, Roy hinted that his party would attack the BJP in both House over various issues: the alleged meeting of Mehta with Adhikari, vaccination, foreign policies and other policy matters.