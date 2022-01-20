4 TMC union leaders held for ‘obstructing Haldia factory workers’

Four leaders of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress, the labour arm of the ruling Trinamool Congress, were on Wednesday accused of stopping workers from entering the Exide car battery manufacturing factory in Haldia and arrested.

The arrested leaders were Tapas Maiti, district president of INTTUC in Tamluk, Sanjay Bandyopadhyay, Soumen Nag and Sheikh Maidul Islam. The last three are observers of the INTTUC in Haldia.

It was alleged that leaders of the Trinamool’s trade union arm had been preventing the workers from entering the factory, one of the largest manufacturers of Exide car batteries in ‘Haldia industrial taluk 6’ for the last few days in the name of protest, resulting in disruption of work at the unit.

Acting on a complaint lodged on behalf of the manufacturer, the police on Tuesday afternoon summoned Maiti and Bandyopadhyay to Durgachak police station. The two were arrested after overnight questioning while two more were apprehended later. However, a court on Wednesday granted bail to all four accused.

State Law Minister Malay Ghatak and state president of INTTUC Ritubrata Banerjee reached Haldia on Tuesday night following the complaint. They held a meeting with representatives of various industrial organizations in Haldia on Wednesday while holding talks with the party’s labour arm.

At these meetings, the government and the ruling party assured representatives of the industry as well as leaders of these organizations that no disruption of work at the manufacturing unit will be tolerated.

Ghatak said, “Our industry-friendly environment cannot be spoiled. This is what the chief minister wants.”

The Trinamool also suspended the accused leaders, Maiti and Bandyopadhyay. The INTTUC was also stripped off the post of special observer. Shibnath Sarkar was appointed the new president of INTTUC, replacing Maiti.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the meeting to broker a truce was an ‘eye-wash’. “The TMC’s initiative in Haldia is an eye-wash. They indulge in hooliganism and do not want industries to come up in the state. The next election will prove that the people of Haldia are not with the TMC.”