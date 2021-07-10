‘TMC turncoats leaving BJP after failing to fit in’: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said action would be taken against party leaders who were targeting the leadership with “negative statements”.

The BJP leader claimed that those who had joined the party from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the Assembly elections were now leaving as they could not fit in.

Ghosh’s comments came after several leaders such as Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta criticised the BJP for targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead of working for people’s welfare. “The party had pasted bark of other trees on itself which is now coming off. Those who joined the party recently are finding it difficult to adjust to BJP’s rules and regulations. Some of them are leaving. But old-timers have no such problems. We took a large number of people and gave them a chance to work. Now it is up to them to decide what they want to do,” Ghosh told reporters.

Taking a dig at Ghosh, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the state BJP chief had gained wisdom, though delayed. “Why did not they think about this before taking in leaders from other parties? Now they are paying the price of undermining such leaders. Someday, Dilip Ghosh may start feeling suffocated in his own party and seek oxygen,” he added.