TMC to students’ wing ‘Abide by rules, don’t disrupt govt idea of education’

The Trinamool Congress asked its students’ wing to not get involved in attendance-related matters in colleges. The diktat has been passed down to leaders and workers of the Trinamool Congress Chattra Parishad (TMCP).

“The student organisation will do their work. But it must be kept in mind that the government’s idea of spreading education should not be disrupted,” said state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

The move comes in the wake of protests by college students, including some TMCP members, calling on the authorities to allow them to appear for examinations despite not having the required attendance percentage.

Party sources said it has been made clear that though TMCP will work for the benefit of students and youths, the rules and regulations in colleges and universities should not be undermined.

TMCP president Trinankur Bhattacharya held a number of meetings with student leaders and made it clear that discipline is paramount.

“In only a handful of colleges, some unwanted things have happened. But we are ensuring discipline. Students have to abide by rules in colleges and universities. One needs to attend classes and then write the examination. They should not have a view that being a union member means they can bunk classes. Secondly, we are creating an awareness drive regarding ‘socials’, ‘fests’ and other programmes,” Bhattacharya told The Indian Express.