TMC to not act against Sougata, Kunal for now; Mamata to meet them

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership will not take an immediate action against senior leaders Kunal Ghosh and Sougata Roy for their statements that were seen as an embarrassment for the party with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee likely to talk to the two “personally”, it is learnt.

According to sources, the TMC disciplinary committee talked to party chief Mamata who said no immediate action was required against the two as of now.

On April 14, Sougata Roy had left the party red-faced, saying any incident of crime against women in a state run by a woman chief minister was a “great shame”.

He made the statement in the wake of the alleged Nadia gangrape incident. He had said, “Everyone is worried about the atrocities on women (in the state). The government should have a zero tolerance policy on such crimes. It is a matter of great shame even if a single incident of crime against women occurs in a state run by a woman chief minister.”

Kunal Ghosh, who is a party spokesperson, created controversy when he targeted a state minister, without naming anyone, during a court appearance in connection with his suicide attempt in November 2014 when he was in jail for his alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam.

According to sources, Ghosh referred to a minister, who he claimed had “links with the ICORE chit-fund case. “He

called me crazy. He is roaming freely now. He should be put in jail,” Ghosh had said.

Earlier, while speaking on the alleged scam in SSC recruitments, Ghosh had said that former education minister Partha Chatterjee could explain the details regarding the case.

Following this, some senior party leaders had demanded disciplinary action against the two and also approached Mamata Banerjee.

A party leader said, “The CM was told as how their statements created a dent in the party’s

image.”