TMC to launch new rural outreach programme today

WITH THE panchayat polls slated for this year, the Trinamool Congress is set to launch a new outreach programme on Monday to reach out to the rural population of the state. As part of the initiative, around five lakh party workers will visit households in villages to raise awareness about the state government’s welfare schemes.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are likely to attend the event on Monday at Nazrul Mancha. The party leadership is expected to make some major announcements regarding the programme and the party organisation as well.

“We are expecting the party chief to make some announcements. Some new initiatives will be launched. By doing so, Banerjee will sound the poll bugle for upcoming election. A large number of party leaders, our MPs and MLAs; workers will attend the event,” said a senior TMC leader.

Members of party’s state, district and block committees will also attend.

It may be recalled that the TMC had launched similar outreach programmes, including ‘Didi Ke Bolo’, (Tell Your Didi) to address grievances of the people. Last year, Abhishek Banerjee similarly launched a helpline number with a tagline ‘Ek Dake Abhishek’ (Call Abhishek Directly) to address such complaints. As a result, the TMC MP has already issued directives to severa panchayat pradhans to resign from their posts after receiving corruption charges against them.

Sources said the move was aimed at getting rid of such leaders from the party-held panchayats ahead of the panchayat polls to mend the party’s image. As the panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in February, the TMC supremo is likely to sound the poll bugle for her party.

TMC: Over 1 cr applications in 5th edition of Duare Sarkar

Advertisement

Kolkata: A total of 1.07 crore applications were submitted by citizens during the fifth edition of ‘Duare Sarkar’ to access various services and schemes, the TMC said on Sunday.

“Across the state, a total of 82,345 camps were held, of which 28,381 (34.5%) were mobile camps. Around 97 lakh citizens registered in these camps with mobile camps catering to 14.95 Lakhs (15.4%) visitors,” read a statement. Amongst the new services introduced during this edition more than 1.2 lakh applications for various types of pattas have been received, it added. —ENS