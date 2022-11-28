TMC to kick off panchayat poll campaign from Suvendu house

The Trinamool Congress’ women wing will start the party’s campaign for the panchayat elections in the state from the residence of Leader of Opposition in Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari at Contai, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said.

This will be done as part of the party’s ‘Chalo Grame Jai’ programme which is being undertaken across the state to target women voters.

At a programme in Nandigram, Ghosh said, “This programme will start from the house of Suvendu and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari. Let the programme begin with Suvendu’s wife. But no one will carry the party flag in this programme. Take along a leaflet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s photo. The Banga Janani Bahini will tell women what the Mamata Banerjee-led government is doing, what services are being introduced and check whether everyone is getting those or not.”

He added, “Those who were with us earlier are now in other parties. We plan to reach women of every household. Those who are with us will also be approached.”