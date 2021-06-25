TMC to back Mukul for PAC chairman: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Thursday that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will support the nomination of senior leader Mukul Roy for the post of chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Assembly.

Daring the BJP to challenge Roy’s nomination, the CM said her party has the requisite numbers in the House and if the saffron party members oppose his candidature, they will face defeat.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata said, “Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA. I learned that he had filed his nomination for PAC chairman with the support of an Independent MLA backed by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. We will support him. We have the people’s mandate and the numbers in the Assembly and if the BJP objects (to Roy’s candidature), they will have to face defeat.”

The BJP, meanwhile, moved an objection petition to the Speaker challenging his acceptance of the nomination papers of Roy, who recently returned to the Trinamool after seven years with the BJP. However, Assembly sources said the Speaker, Biman Banerjee, overruled the objection. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Banerjee said, “I do not know of any such objection.”

For the 20-member PAC, the BJP has already fielded six members while the ruling party has nominated 13.