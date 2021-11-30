TMC to amend its constitution to induct leaders from outside Bengal in top panel

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) aims to increase its footprint at the national level, the party on Monday said it would change its constitution and reconstitute its working committee to induct more members from outside West Bengal. However, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will have the “last word” on these moves, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said.

“The working committee of the party, which met today, gave veto power to our leader Mamata Banerjee. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that our leader Mamata Banerjee is the last word,” said O’Brien, who is also TMC spokesperson.

The party also decided that its next working committee meeting will be held in New Delhi. However, the date of the meeting will be finalised later, party sources said.

Speaking to mediapersons, O’Brien said that initially there would be several changes to the party’s constitution. “The DNA of the TMC is not changing. Only the constitution of the party will be changed,” he said.

“In the coming days, Mamata Banerjee will make the final decision on what changes will be made to the party’s constitution. It is up to her to decide who will be the next members of the working committee,” the TMC MP added.

At present, the TMC’s working committee has 21 members. Several leaders from outside West Bengal, such as Meghalaya and Haryana, will be increased, will be included in the committee after the amendment, said sources.

During the meeting, chaired by Mamata Banerjee, the party reiterated that it would oppose the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, but would not coordinate with the Congress. “But if the Congress agrees to reach out to the TMC, the party will welcome the move,” a party source said.

A TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “The main goal of the party is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Preparations will start from now on keeping the General Election in mind.”

The Trinamool Working Committee decided to soon begin the work on strengthening the party as “an all-India party”. “The team is growing.. We are a growing party. Trinamool will show the way to the whole country in 2024,” O’Brien said.

Apart from the 21 members of the committee, Monday’s meeting was also attended by former Union minister and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar, former Janata Dal-United leader Pavan Varma and former tennis player Leander Paes.

After the meeting, Pavan Varma said, “This meeting of the working committee is historic for various reasons. After this meeting, the Trinamool will take all possible steps to become a big national party… so that we can fight the BJP in the coming days. In today’s situation in the country, everyone has to start a movement against the BJP. And Mamata [Banerjee] has to take this responsibility from the front.”

“Mamata Banerjee is now the face of the anti-BJP movement. Any party, including the Congress, can come along with us. We will welcome them,” he added.