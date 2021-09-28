TMC taunts Locket for not campaigning for BJP candidate

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was on Monday involved in a Twitter spat with BJP MP Locket Chatterjee after he thanked her for not campaigning for her party’s Bhabanipur by-poll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

“Thanks and congrats ‘star campaigner’ @me_locket for not campaigning at Bhabanipur. Inspite of many requests from BJP U hvn’t come. As a friend wish your success wherever u r. World is too small. Hope those days will return again when u started your political innings,” Ghosh tweeted.

The tweet drew a strong response from Chatterjee who tweeted, “You should focus on ensuring that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t lose from Bhabanipur.”

In reply to her tweet, Kunal Ghosh fanned speculation of the BJP MP defecting to the TMC.

“Ha Ha! Don’t worry. Mamatadi will win with large margin. U want this also. I know that u hv to write in favour of yr party. But still I thank u that even in this reply also u didn’t mention the name of the bjp candidate…” he wrote.

Last Thursday, Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim had said a “big leader from BJP” was set to join the party in a few days and claimed that the saffron party would disintegrate in the state.

Hakim said the party was not inducting BJP leaders indiscriminately into its fold.

“Wait for a few more days. A big time BJP leader is all set to join our party … BJP will disintegrate in West Bengal,” he said.