TMC targets BJP: ‘Why use National Library for party event?’

The TMC on Wednesday objected to the BJP’s move of holding a political meeting on the National Library premises in Kolkata. TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said the rules of the library “do not allow the premises to be used for political purposes.”

“This is a backdoor entry, since this is an institution governed by the Centre. It is a heritage location The rules don’t allow its premises to be used for a political programme. They are bending the rules by applying for permission in the name of a social organisation,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh criticised the BJP for using a flex welcoming the saffron party’s national president JP Nadda at Rashbehari Bose Research Institute that was “put up over a portrait of the freedom fighter.” “The BJP has no shame. They should apologise for insulting a great personality of Bengal,” said Ghosh.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also visited Vande Mataram Bhavan in Hooghly district where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had penned ‘Vande Mataram’.

“I feel overwhelmed and honoured to visit this place. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had written our national song Vande Mataram when he lived here. The immortal song became a source of energy for all of us,” Nadda said.